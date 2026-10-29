At least 20 Afghan migrants were injured when an overloaded minibus overturned into a stream in Hakkari province in eastern Turkey after its driver allegedly tried to flee security forces, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

Reports differed on the number of injured. Anadolu Agency (AA) and Rûdaw reported that 24 people were hurt, while Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported 20. The injured were taken to Hakkari State Hospital, and their condition was reported to be good, according to local report.

The accident occurred late Wednesday near Erziki, about 30 kilometres from Hakkari city, on the Hakkari-Van road. According to DHA, the driver turned onto the road toward Akbulut village after seeing gendarmerie officers and lost control of the vehicle while attempting to leave the area.

The minibus overturned into Erziki Stream. The vehicle was designed to carry 12 passengers but was carrying more people than its stated capacity, Turkish media reported.

Emergency medical teams, firefighters, disaster-response personnel and gendarmerie officers were dispatched to the scene. The injured were given initial treatment before being transported by ambulance to Hakkari State Hospital.

The driver reportedly fled after the crash. Gendarmerie forces began efforts to locate him. DHA said an investigation into the accident had been launched.

Turkey is a key transit country for migrants seeking to reach Europe. Similar road accidents involving vehicles carrying migrants have been reported in eastern Turkey in previous years, highlighting the risks associated with overcrowded transport and irregular migration routes.