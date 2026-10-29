Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi alongside Qatari officials during diplomatic discussions, illustrating efforts to negotiate an end to the Iran-US-Israel war.

Qatari mediators have presented Iran with a new draft proposal to end its war with the United States and Israel.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, October 28, that the proposal was delivered to Tehran on Sunday and was being reviewed. An official briefed on the negotiations said Iran could respond by the end of the week.

The draft outlines a seven-day timetable for confidence-building measures, with steps to address concerns from both Tehran and Washington. The timeline could begin early next week, and several countries would reportedly act as guarantors of any agreement.

Qatar and Pakistan have led mediation efforts to end the eight-month conflict, which has disrupted global shipping and oil supplies and spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have added to regional tensions and concerns about energy supplies.

However, a senior Iranian official involved in the talks said Qatar had presented “unacceptable ideas” rather than a formal offer. The official also said Iran’s position on its nuclear programme had not changed.

A central disagreement concerns the order in which the sides would address their demands. Washington wants Iran’s nuclear programme included in negotiations from the outset. Tehran, meanwhile, has demanded that its conditions, including an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports and the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports be addressed first.

Iran rejects Western concerns that its nuclear programme is intended for military purposes.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran remained in contact with mediators and was giving diplomatic efforts an opportunity to proceed. Iran is also considering how to advance its own seven-day plan, according to Reuters.

Earlier mediation efforts produced an interim understanding in June, but the arrangement quickly unravelled. US President Donald Trump has renewed threats to strike Iran if diplomacy fails, while the possibility of further US and Israeli attacks has raised fears of another escalation.

The latest proposal reflects continued diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, but differences over nuclear negotiations, sanctions and the sequence of steps remain major obstacles to a deal.