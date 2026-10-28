Afghan academics, researchers and scientists, both those displaced since 2021 and those still inside Afghanistan, can apply for a range of international fellowships in the coming months. Several programs accept applications year-round, while others have set firm deadlines in 2027.

A Khaama Press review of official program websites, completed on October 28, identified ten fellowships and placement schemes that Afghans can currently apply for or prepare for. They range from emergency programs for scholars facing danger to competitive research fellowships in Germany, France, the wider European Union and Türkiye.

The programs fall into two broad groups. Rescue programs support academics under threat and weigh the danger they face. Research fellowships reward strong academic records and usually require a host institution to agree in advance.

Programs for scholars at risk

The Scholar Rescue Fund of the Institute of International Education (IIE-SRF) accepts applications on a rolling basis and awards fellowships every quarter. Its year-long fellowships are worth $30,000 and support temporary academic posts at partner universities around the world. Most fellows can apply for a second and final year. Under its eligibility rules, the fund typically cannot consider applicants who have lived outside their home country for more than two years, hold citizenship or permanent residency in a safe second country, or want funding to continue their own studies. Program information is available in Persian.

In the United Kingdom, the Council for At-Risk Academics (Cara) accepts applications with no deadline. Applicants must have held a paid lecturing or research post for at least six months. They also need a master’s degree or at least one article in an internationally peer-reviewed journal, and good English. Cara arranges visiting fellowships of one to two years and funded PhD placements, mostly in the UK. It does not offer ordinary scholarships or research grants, and it says it is prioritizing people at immediate risk who have few other options.

Applicants to Cara should be aware of a UK restriction. Since March 26, 2026, the UK has refused Student and Skilled Worker visa applications made from outside the country by Afghan nationals, under what the government calls a visa brake. The government says the measure will be reviewed regularly. The brake covers only those two routes. The University of Edinburgh, a Cara partner, says it normally sponsors Cara fellows under a different route, the Government Authorised Exchange visa. Applicants should confirm the visa route with Cara and their host before relying on it.

France’s PAUSE program will open its next call in mid-December, with a deadline of January 29, 2027. Scholars cannot apply on their own. A French university, research institute or cultural institution submits the request, and PAUSE co-funds the stay.

PAUSE is open to non-EU researchers, teacher-researchers and doctoral candidates who face danger from conflict or persecution. They must have recently been forced into exile or have been in France for less than three years. Economic hardship alone does not qualify. PAUSE also helps scholars find a host, through its page for candidates.

The Scholars at Risk Network works differently. It does not fund fellowships itself. Instead, it arranges temporary visiting research or teaching posts at universities in its global network. Applicants first complete an eligibility questionnaire. The network recommends reading its applicant guide before starting the online application, which must be completed in one sitting.

Competitive research fellowships

Germany’s Alexander von Humboldt Foundation opens its next round of the Humboldt Research Fellowship on November 15, 2026. Selection takes place in July 2027, and fellowships can start from September 2027. Each round closes once it receives 800 applications, and the foundation expects to approve 20 to 25 percent of them.

Postdoctoral researchers who completed their doctorate within the past four years receive 3,000 euros a month for 6 to 24 months. Experienced researchers within twelve years of their doctorate receive 3,600 euros a month for 6 to 18 months. Applicants need a host at a German institution and must not have spent more than 90 days in Germany in the 18 months before applying. Researchers from countries where a doctorate is uncommon or not possible may apply as experienced researchers up to 16 years after a master’s degree, if their publication record is strong enough.

The European Union’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowships are expected to open their 2027 call on April 7, 2027, with a deadline of September 8, 2027. These dates are still subject to confirmation. The European Fellowship accepts PhD holders of any nationality with up to eight years of research experience after their doctorate. It funds 12 to 24 months at an institution in an EU member state or associated country. Applicants must not have lived or worked mainly in the host country for more than 12 of the 36 months before the deadline. The separate Global Fellowship is open only to European nationals and long-term residents.

Türkiye Scholarships accepts applications to its Research Scholarship Program throughout the year and reviews them in four periods. PhD holders and doctoral candidates at the dissertation stage who are under 50 can apply for research stays of 3 to 12 months with Turkish academics. The program pays a monthly stipend of 37,000 Turkish lira and covers nothing else, so travel, housing and insurance must be funded separately.

Routes for Afghan scientists and women researchers

COMSTECH, the science and technology committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), runs three relevant programs.

Its Science in Exile Fellowships are listed as open for 2026. They offer six-month placements at institutions in COMSTECH’s Consortium of Excellence. The program is open to displaced and refugee researchers aged 25 to 50 from Afghanistan and eight other countries. A master’s degree is required for research fellowships and a PhD for postdoctoral fellowships, in fields ranging from agriculture and health sciences to engineering, mathematics and physics.

Applicants must either live in an OIC member state with the right to stay there or be able to travel to Pakistan. People with citizenship or permanent residency in Pakistan or in a safe third country are excluded. COMSTECH says the program is not suited to scholars who need help leaving their home country. It provides one economy return ticket, and host institutions may offer free accommodation on request.

COMSTECH’s research fellowship for women scientists from the OIC’s least-developed countries names Afghanistan among the eligible countries and accepts applications year-round. A parallel program is open to researchers of all genders. Both offer 6 to 12 months at research centers in OIC countries, in the natural and applied sciences, engineering and technology. The age limit is 35 for master’s holders and 45 for PhD holders.

COMSTECH pays low-cost international airfare, and host institutions are expected to provide accommodation, living costs and supervision. The all-gender program also asks for a supporting statement from the head of the applicant’s home institution, which displaced researchers may find difficult to obtain.

A program to watch

Germany’s Philipp Schwartz Initiative funds at-risk researchers for up to 24 months at German institutions. Its 18th call has closed. Results are expected at the end of November, with funding starting from January 1, 2027, and no date has been set for the next call. Researchers cannot apply directly; a German university or research institute must nominate them. Candidates need a doctorate and must not have lived outside their home country for more than five years.

Meeting the criteria does not guarantee selection, funding or a visa, and demand far exceeds the places available. Applicants should prepare a CV, degree certificates, transcripts, a publication list, contact details for referees and a focused research proposal. Rescue programs also require a detailed account of the risks the applicant faces. All applications should go through the official program websites linked in this article.

Since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, many Afghan academics have left the country or been unable to continue their work. The Taliban’s ban on university education for women, announced in December 2022, shut female students and scholars out of Afghan universities. For many of them, programs like these are now among the few remaining ways to continue academic work.

This article reflects program information available on October 28, 2026.