Afghan refugees and families in Qatar.

The United States is preparing to deport a group of detained Afghan nationals to Pakistan, including relatives of Afghans who worked with the US military before the Taliban takeover, according to a Bloomberg Law report published on October 26. The potential deportation flight has not been officially announced and is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

The report said some Afghans held in US immigration detention had been told by immigration officers that they could soon be sent to Pakistan or Afghanistan. The intended destination and final arrangements for the flight remain unclear.

AfghanEvac, an advocacy organisation supporting Afghans who assisted US forces, said it had received at least 30 reports since October 14 concerning possible transfers or deportations. The reports involved 15 detention facilities across 11 US states, according to the organisation’s October 26 update.

The organisation has urged US authorities to clarify where the detainees will be sent and ensure they have an opportunity to explain any risks they could face if returned. It has also advised detained Afghans to seek legal assistance and clearly communicate any fear of persecution or torture before removal proceedings are completed.

The reported plans have raised particular concerns for Afghans who assisted the US military and their family members, some of whom fear reprisals if returned to Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Sending detainees to Pakistan could also expose them to the risk of onward deportation to Afghanistan, where their safety concerns may remain unresolved.

The concerns come amid Pakistan’s continuing campaign to return Afghan nationals. In an October 2026 update, the UN refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration reported that large numbers of Afghans had returned from Pakistan, including people deported across the border. The agencies have called for protection considerations for Afghans who may face risks upon return.

In a separate case reported by The Associated Press last month, the US administration deported an Afghan man to the Central African Republic despite his lawyer’s statement that he had judicial protection against deportation to Afghanistan because of the risk of persecution. The case highlighted wider concerns raised by advocates over US deportations of migrants to countries other than their own.

As of October 27, the potential flight to Pakistan had not been publicly announced by US authorities. The destination, timing and legal circumstances of the reported removals remain unconfirmed.