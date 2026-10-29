A Saudi air-defence system at a military installation, illustrating the kingdom’s efforts to intercept ballistic missile threats amid escalating hostilities with Yemen’s Houthi group.

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi group toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province, the Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday, as missile and drone attacks continue amid renewed fighting in Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement posted on X, saying the missile had been intercepted and destroyed. He did not provide further details about the incident or report any casualties or damage, according to Anadolu Agency.

Before the announcement, Saudi Civil Defense issued an early-warning alert in the Eastern Province over an unspecified threat. Authorities later declared the danger had passed in the province and Najran.

The latest interception came a day after the coalition reported destroying another Houthi ballistic missile launched toward Taif, a city in western Saudi Arabia.

Repeated missile and drone interceptions

Saudi Arabia has reported a series of missile and drone interceptions in recent days as hostilities with the Houthis intensify.

On October 27, the Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted three ballistic missiles aimed at the kingdom’s Eastern Province and four drones directed toward southern areas. Saudi authorities issued early-warning alerts before later confirming that the immediate threat had passed.

Reuters reported that the renewed attacks followed advances by the Houthis along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and an intensification of Saudi military operations against the group. The developments have raised concerns about the security of regional infrastructure and key shipping routes.

The latest missile incident follows other reported attacks on Saudi territory, including strikes involving ballistic missiles and drones. However, the coalition’s announcement on Thursday did not specify the missile’s launch location or provide evidence detailing the circumstances of the interception.

Yemen conflict widens

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthis since 2015. The group seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014 and continues to control substantial territory.

A United Nations-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted cross-border attacks and reduced fighting, but renewed hostilities have undermined that period of relative calm.

Recent fighting has also raised concerns about the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The waterway is important for international trade and shipping between Europe and Asia.