Eastern Libya Bans Entry of Afghan and Iranian Nationals

Libya’s eastern-based administration has banned Afghan and Iranian nationals from entering areas under its authority through land, sea and air ports, extending restrictions previously imposed on citizens of four African countries.

The decision was announced late Wednesday, October 28, in a statement published on the administration’s official Facebook page, Reuters reported on Thursday. The authorities did not provide a reason for the new restrictions.

The statement said the Interior Ministry would be responsible for implementing the ban and taking steps to deport Afghan and Iranian nationals who do not hold valid residence permits in Libya.

However, the decree includes exemptions for accredited diplomatic and consular personnel and their eligible family members. It also exempts people working in medicine and education, including related health professions, provided they obtain the required approvals and valid work authorisations from the relevant authorities.

The decision was issued by the administration based in eastern Libya, which is separate from the internationally recognised government headquartered in Tripoli in the west.

Entry restrictions expanded

The latest measure follows a similar decision in June, when the eastern administration barred nationals of Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia from entering through Libya’s land, sea and air ports.

At the time, the administration described the move as part of a reorganisation of the entry of foreign nationals. The latest announcement did not explain whether the restrictions on Afghan and Iranian nationals were based on the same rationale.

Libya has been divided between rival administrations since 2014. The eastern-based government, headed by Osama Hamad, is allied with military commander Khalifa Haftar, who controls eastern Libya and large parts of the south. The government led by Abdulhamid Dbeibah is based in Tripoli and is internationally recognised.

Libya remains a major migration route

Libya has become a key transit country for migrants fleeing conflict, persecution and poverty who hope to reach Europe across the Mediterranean Sea. Many attempt the dangerous crossing in boats, while others remain in Libya for extended periods.

According to United Nations data cited by Reuters, Libya was home to more than 900,000 migrants in June 2026.

The country’s migration system has also drawn sustained criticism from human-rights organisations. Amnesty International and UN investigators have documented serious abuses against migrants and refugees in Libya, including arbitrary detention, torture, sexual violence and forced labour.

The new restrictions could further affect the movement of Afghan and Iranian nationals seeking to enter or remain in eastern Libya. The administration has not publicly explained the reasons for targeting the two nationalities, and the practical impact of the decision remains unclear.