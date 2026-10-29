Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot addressing supporters at their election headquarters, illustrating the closely divided result and uncertainty over Israel’s next government.

Israel’s parliamentary election has left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot competing to form the next government, with preliminary results showing neither bloc has secured the majority needed to govern.

With nearly 86% of votes counted on Wednesday, Netanyahu’s Likud-led right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox bloc was projected to win 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the opposition bloc led by Eisenkot’s Yashar party was projected to secure 48. Arab-led parties were expected to win a combined 19 seats, potentially giving them a decisive role in coalition negotiations, according to Reuters.

A government requires at least 61 seats. The preliminary figures therefore leave both main blocs short of a majority and raise the possibility of difficult negotiations or another election.

Both Netanyahu and Eisenkot claimed victory in speeches to supporters early Wednesday, before the vote count had settled. Eisenkot presented the result as a rejection of Netanyahu’s leadership, while the prime minister called for a right-wing national government.

Arab parties emerge as potential kingmakers

The projected 19 seats for Arab-led parties represent a historic high and could prove crucial to determining who forms the next government.

The Joint List and the United Arab List, known as Ra’am, have gained parliamentary influence as Arab citizens turned out in significant numbers. Their combined projected representation could provide a route to a majority for an opposition-led government, depending on whether other parties are willing to cooperate with them.

However, that option faces political obstacles. Several opposition figures have rejected formal cooperation with Arab parties, while others argue that Arab citizens must have a meaningful role in government decisions.

Arab political leaders have highlighted concerns including violent crime in Arab communities, discrimination, poverty and public services. Their increased representation could give them greater leverage in negotiations, although their influence will depend on the willingness of other parties to work with them.

Netanyahu retains a path to power

Despite losing the parliamentary majority held by his coalition before the election, Netanyahu remains in contention because his bloc leads the preliminary count and Likud is projected to remain the largest individual party.

Reuters reported that Netanyahu’s stronger-than-expected support among Jewish voters left the opposition with a difficult path to unseating him. Possible outcomes include a unity government involving rival parties, a coalition arrangement supported by smaller parties, or a prolonged political deadlock.

President Isaac Herzog is expected to consult party representatives after the results are finalised before deciding whom to task with forming a government. The decision does not automatically go to the leader of the largest party.

The final outcome remains uncertain as additional ballots, including votes cast by soldiers, prisoners and diplomats abroad, still need to be counted. The Central Elections Committee has said the final official results are expected after the remaining ballots and required checks are completed.

Fraud allegations add to tensions

The election has also triggered a dispute over the integrity of the vote. Likud has alleged irregularities at Arab polling stations and called for investigations, including claims involving voter intimidation and improper voting procedures.

However, the allegations have not established that the election was rigged. Israeli election officials have said complaints are being reviewed through the established process, and a complaint or investigation does not itself prove wrongdoing.

The dispute has heightened tensions at a time when Arab-led parties could play a decisive role in coalition negotiations.

The election has also exposed divisions over military conscription, particularly exemptions for most ultra-Orthodox men. The issue has become more contentious after years of war and repeated reserve-duty call-ups.

An Eisenkot-led government could face pressure to introduce stricter conscription requirements, but passing such measures would depend on the parties willing to support his coalition.

Beyond coalition arithmetic, the next government would face unresolved disputes over the war, Gaza’s future, relations with Palestinians, judicial independence and military service. The preliminary results have not settled those questions; instead, they have opened another period of political bargaining in a deeply divided country.