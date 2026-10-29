At least 68 people were killed and dozens injured when two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, prompting a major investigation into the country’s second deadly rail accident this year.

The crash occurred on Wednesday near Urda in the Toledo province, south of Madrid, when a state-run Renfe train struck a stationary Iryo train travelling along the Madrid-Seville route, Reuters reported. The impact derailed carriages, sending wreckage down an embankment as emergency crews searched for victims and survivors.

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente said a computer communications failure had triggered a red signal and stopped trains on part of the line. However, the Renfe service was subsequently authorised to continue despite the active stop signal, he said. Investigators are examining how the decision was made; the cause has not been finally established.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed condolences to victims’ families and pledged a full investigation, saying the government would address any safety failures identified. Spain declared three days of national mourning, according to Reuters.

The disaster comes just nine months after a January train collision on the same high-speed line killed 46 people. That accident had already raised questions about railway maintenance and investment.

Spain has one of Europe’s largest high-speed rail networks, but Reuters reported that much of its rail spending in recent years went toward new construction. Around 16% of investment between 2018 and 2022 was allocated to maintenance, renewals and upgrades.

The latest crash is Europe’s deadliest rail accident since a 2013 derailment in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, that killed 80 people. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of Wednesday’s collision.