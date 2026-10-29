Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump during a diplomatic meeting, illustrating discussions on bilateral relations and regional security.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional security during a phone call, with Ankara highlighting diplomatic efforts to address tensions in the Middle East and revive Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

Türkiye’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday, October 29, that the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional and international developments, citing a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening relations with Washington and expanding cooperation across different sectors. The two countries are expected to mark the 100th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2027.

The Turkish president also said the Mecca Joint Defence Alliance was closely monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen and pursuing diplomatic solutions to the regional crises, according to the statement.

The alliance brings together Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan under a defence agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation and collective security. The pact has gained attention amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, as well as rising tensions involving Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil shipments, and disruptions to shipping through the waterway have raised concerns about energy supplies and international trade. Türkiye has called for diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and protect regional stability.

Erdogan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to support efforts to restart diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, with the aim of ending the war through dialogue.

The call came as Ankara continued its broader diplomatic engagement on regional conflicts. Reuters reported earlier this month that Türkiye planned to host regional and European foreign ministers for discussions on the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz, Yemen and the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the Turkish presidency, Trump congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish people on Republic Day, observed on October 29, and wished Türkiye success in hosting the upcoming Organization of Turkic States summit.