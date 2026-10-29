Cargo vessels at the port of Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, illustrating concerns over attacks on maritime shipping and port infrastructure during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces struck a cargo ship near Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa in a drone attack, alleging the vessel was carrying supplies for the Ukrainian military.

Sputnik reported on Thursday, that Russia said its drones had struck two cargo vessels linked to Ukrainian ports: one bound for Chornomorsk in an overnight attack and another heading to Odesa during the day. Moscow said the ships were being used to supply the Ukrainian army.

Russia has reported similar attacks on vessels it alleges were transporting military or dual-use goods to Ukraine. In September, the ministry said Russian forces had struck cargo ships and logistics facilities in the Odesa region, as well as other locations linked to Ukraine’s military.

The reported strike comes amid continuing attacks on Ukrainian logistics and port infrastructure during Russia’s war against Ukraine. Odesa and nearby ports, including Chornomorsk, are important gateways for maritime trade across the Black Sea.

Attacks on commercial shipping in the wider Black Sea region have also raised concerns about maritime safety. Reuters reported on October 28 that a container ship off Bulgaria was struck by naval drones, damaging the vessel. The attacker and the contents of the ship’s containers were not immediately known, while all 18 crew members were evacuated safely. The incident added to a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the region.

The latest Russian claim highlights the growing risks facing shipping connected to Ukrainian ports. However, without independent confirmation, the nature of the cargo and the impact of the reported Odesa-area strike remain unclear.