Belgian police and a courthouse in Antwerp, where 31 Afghan men are standing trial over an alleged international human-smuggling network.

Belgian prosecutors are seeking more than 230 years in prison for 31 Afghan men accused of running an international human-smuggling network linked to at least 615 victims since 2017.

The trial of 31 Afghan men accused of involvement in a large-scale human-smuggling operation has begun in Antwerp, Belgium, with prosecutors seeking lengthy prison sentences and the confiscation of millions of euros in alleged criminal proceeds.

Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Monday, October 26, that the suspects allegedly operated on TikTok under the names “313” and “313 Criminal.” Prosecutors say the network transported migrants through dangerous routes across Europe and subjected some victims to violence, confinement and sexual abuse. The allegations have yet to be established by the court.

Prosecutors Seek More Than 230 Years in Prison

According to Belgian media reports, prosecutors are seeking a combined prison sentence of more than 230 years for the 31 defendants. They have also requested the confiscation of more than €3 million in alleged criminal proceeds.

Three men identified by prosecutors as leaders of the network face requests for sentences of up to 15 years each. The prosecution alleges that the organisation had a clear hierarchy and was directed by leaders operating from Afghanistan’s Baghlan province, where some of the proceeds were allegedly transferred.

Investigators believe the network has been active since 2017, although the formal investigation that led to the current proceedings began in October 2023, according to earlier reporting by Belga News Agency.

Migrants Allegedly Transported in Dangerous Conditions

Prosecutors say the network arranged journeys for migrants seeking to reach Western Europe, including routes to the United Kingdom, Austria and Germany.

According to the allegations, migrants were transported in the cargo compartments of trucks, vans and cars, as well as in vehicle trunks. The network allegedly used locations in Antwerp and migrant camps in France to accommodate people before onward journeys.

Another suspected route passed through the Balkans, including Serbia and Hungary. Prosecutors say the operation used social media to contact potential clients and coordinate smuggling arrangements.

The alleged victims were primarily men, but women, children and infants were also among those affected, according to the prosecution. Reports say many came from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey.

Allegations of Violence and Sexual Abuse

Prosecutors allege that migrants who failed to pay the required fees on time were beaten or held against their will. Some victims also reportedly testified to sexual abuse.

Belgian media have reported that investigators found videos featuring weapons among material associated with the suspects. Prosecutors allege that weapons were used to threaten victims, while some people were subjected to violence when they could not meet payment demands. These claims remain allegations in an ongoing criminal case.

The case has drawn attention to the risks faced by migrants relying on smugglers to cross borders, particularly those travelling through irregular routes in search of safety or better living conditions.

Verdict Expected in December

Most of the defendants are currently under electronic monitoring or have been released on bail, while a smaller number remain in detention and attend court from prison, according to Belgian media reports.

The court is expected to issue its ruling no earlier than December. Until a verdict is delivered, all 31 defendants are presumed innocent under the law.

The proceedings are among the major cases involving alleged Afghan-linked smuggling networks investigated by Belgian authorities. Earlier investigations into suspected networks have also examined the use of social media, including TikTok, to connect smugglers with migrants and coordinate journeys across borders.