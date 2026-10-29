Mukesh Ambani with sons Akash and Anant at Jio’s listing ceremony in Mumbai. Credit: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters.

Reliance Jio Platforms has become India’s second-most valuable company, reaching a market valuation of about $137 billion after its shares surged on their stock-market debut following the country’s largest-ever initial public offering (IPO).

The telecom and digital services company, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance conglomerate, raised $3.2 billion in the offering. Jio shares closed at 1,417.5 rupees on Wednesday, up about 27% from the IPO price of 1,119 rupees, according to Reuters.

The debut pushed Jio’s market value above those of major Indian companies, including Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank, leaving it behind only its parent, Reliance Industries. The broader Reliance group’s combined market value reached about $320 billion, overtaking the Tata Group, Reuters reported.

The listing is a major step in Ambani’s plan to expand Reliance beyond its traditional oil and chemicals businesses into telecommunications, digital services, consumer products and technology. Jio serves more than 530 million telecom customers and counts global technology companies Meta and Google among its investors.

At the listing ceremony in Mumbai, members of the Ambani family joined the bell-ringing event, while Jio managing director Akash Ambani highlighted the company’s future in digital technology. The listing also marks Reliance’s first major public-market debut in two decades.

The New York Times, in its report on Jio’s debut, highlighted investor enthusiasm alongside questions about the company’s growth prospects and the role of the next generation of the Ambani family in leading the business.

Despite the strong opening, analysts have cautioned that Jio faces challenges, including intense competition, substantial capital spending and potential changes in India’s telecommunications rules. The company plans to use up to $2.89 billion of the IPO proceeds to repay borrowings held by its telecom unit.

The listing comes as India remains a major global market for public share offerings. For Reliance, it also provides investors with a direct way to buy into Jio’s telecom and digital businesses, while putting greater pressure on the company to turn its large customer base and technology investments into sustained earnings.