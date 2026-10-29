US President Donald Trump speaking at an election campaign rally, illustrating his defence of the US military campaign against Iran.

US President Donald Trump has defended the war against Iran, claiming Washington did not start the conflict while saying Iranian missile capabilities and drone production have been weakened by US military operations.

Trump made the remarks during an election campaign event in Ohio on Wednesday, October 28, according to Al Jazeera. He argued that the conflict should have been resolved before he took office and defended his decision to launch military action against Tehran.

“We didn’t start this war,” Trump said, adding that the conflict “should have been settled long before I got here,” according to the report.

Trump acknowledged that Iran still possesses missiles but claimed its arsenal had been significantly reduced. He also said Iranian drone manufacturers were facing difficulties because they no longer had access to electricity.

The claims came as the war continues to raise concerns about regional security, energy supplies and the military costs for the United States and its allies.

War began with US-Israeli strikes

The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran on February 28, 2026, triggering a wider conflict in the region. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US-linked targets.

Trump has defended the military campaign by arguing that Iran posed a serious security threat, including through its missile capabilities and nuclear programme. Tehran has denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

In October, Trump said Washington and Tehran were holding productive discussions to end the conflict and stated that the United States would not launch another attack before the November 3 midterm elections. Reuters reported that the six-month-old war had contributed to rising fuel prices and weighed on Trump’s domestic approval ratings.

The conflict has also raised concerns about the depletion of US precision-munitions stockpiles and the vulnerability of American forces and regional partners. The extent of damage to Iran’s missile and drone capabilities remains a key issue in assessing the military outcome.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments, has also become a major point of concern during the conflict. Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the waterway could affect energy markets and economies that depend on Gulf exports.

War becomes a political issue ahead of US elections

Trump’s defence of the war comes days before the November 3 midterm elections, in which Republicans are seeking to retain control of Congress. The conflict has become a political challenge for the administration amid concerns over its cost, energy prices and the risk of further escalation.

The president has maintained that military action was necessary to counter threats from Iran. Critics, including former president Barack Obama, have questioned the justification for the war and warned that the depletion of US missile reserves could leave the country more vulnerable.

The competing claims underline the continuing dispute over how the conflict began, its military consequences and whether Washington can secure a lasting settlement with Tehran.