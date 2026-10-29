Germany deported 40 Afghan men convicted of criminal offences to Kabul on Wednesday, October 28, aboard a charter flight, as the government continues to expand removals to Afghanistan.

The aircraft departed from Leipzig/Halle Airport and landed directly in Kabul, according to Germany’s Federal Interior Ministry and reports by German media. The operation involved authorities from 10 German states: Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hamburg, Hesse, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

German authorities said all 40 deportees were men who had committed criminal offences, including manslaughter, rape, sexual abuse of children, assault and drug trafficking.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defended the policy, saying that convicted offenders must leave Germany and that deportations to Afghanistan had become a regular and reliable part of the country’s migration policy.

The latest flight marks another step in Berlin’s efforts to resume and expand deportations to Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021.

Germany resumed deporting Afghan nationals in August 2024, when 28 men convicted of crimes were flown to Kabul with Qatar’s assistance. Berlin had previously suspended deportations following the Taliban takeover and relied on regional intermediaries to facilitate returns because Germany does not formally recognise the Taliban government.

In February 2026, German federal police deported 20 Afghan men directly to Kabul without assistance from a third country, under an arrangement with Taliban authorities, according to German media reports.

Further flights followed during 2026. Germany deported 31 Afghan men in July and 23 in August. A flight carrying 13 people also arrived in Kabul in September, according to reports by German media and human-rights organisations.

The latest deportation involved 40 men from 10 states. German media reported that the federal government had deported a total of 303 Afghan men since the start of the current legislative period.

Human-rights concerns remain

The deportations have drawn criticism from human-rights organisations, which warn that people returned to Afghanistan may face persecution or other serious risks under Taliban rule.

Amnesty International argues that forced returns to Afghanistan can violate the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits sending people to a country where they face a real risk of persecution, torture or other serious human-rights violations. The organisation has called on Germany to halt deportations and monitor the treatment of people after their return.

Germany’s deportation policy has also expanded beyond convicted offenders. In July 2026, German authorities deported an Afghan man who had no criminal conviction, saying he was legally required to leave after exhausting his asylum process. The decision prompted criticism from opposition politicians and refugee-rights advocates.

German officials have defended the policy as part of efforts to enforce deportation orders and tighten migration controls. However, concerns persist over the safety of returnees and the lack of independent monitoring of their circumstances after arrival in Afghanistan.