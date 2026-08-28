Bomb Blast in Pakistan’s South Waziristan Kills One, Injures Eight

A roadside bomb explosion in South Waziristan in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed one person and injured eight others on Friday, police said, in the latest attack in the country’s northwestern tribal region.

According to The Express Tribune, citing local police, the explosion occurred at around 11 a.m. local time in the Makeen Bazaar area of South Waziristan after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle detonated.

Police said the person killed was a member of a local peace committee, while three of the injured were also members of the committee. The remaining injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said security forces cordoned off the area following the blast and launched an investigation to determine who was behind the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, and police have not identified any suspects or announced arrests.

South Waziristan has experienced repeated attacks by militant groups despite years of military operations aimed at improving security in Pakistan’s former tribal districts. Peace committee members have previously been targeted for supporting local security efforts against militant organizations.

The investigation into Friday’s explosion remains ongoing.