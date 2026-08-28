EU Provides €15 Million to WFP to Strengthen Climate Resilience in Afghanistan

The European Union has provided €15 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to strengthen climate resilience and local food systems across Afghanistan, the UN agency announced on Friday.

In a post on X, WFP welcomed the new EU funding, saying it will support vulnerable communities facing the growing impact of climate change while helping improve food security and livelihoods across the country.

According to WFP, the funding will support local food systems, create economic opportunities for women and young people, and strengthen the agency’s school feeding programme in Afghanistan.

The UN agency said the investment is intended to help communities become more resilient to climate-related shocks while supporting long-term recovery and sustainable livelihoods.

The announcement comes as UN agencies continue to warn of severe funding shortages for humanitarian operations in Afghanistan. In recent days, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said humanitarian organizations face significant funding gaps in providing shelter and assistance to people affected by natural disasters, returning migrants and internally displaced people.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations, with millions of people requiring food assistance, shelter and other essential services after years of conflict, economic hardship and recurring climate-related disasters.

WFP has repeatedly warned that drought, floods and other extreme weather events are increasing food insecurity and placing additional pressure on rural communities that depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.

The agency said the EU funding will help expand resilience programmes alongside emergency food assistance in some of the country’s most vulnerable communities.