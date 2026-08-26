Viral Video of Afghan Memorial at Canada Waterfall Prompts Police Investigation

Police in Canada’s British Columbia province are investigating after a viral video showed an apparent Afghan memorial spray-painted onto rocks at a protected waterfall in Golden Ears Provincial Park, following the drowning of a man at the same location earlier this month.

The Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said investigators are working with BC Parks to identify the person responsible for the graffiti at Gold Creek Lower Falls, a popular but hazardous waterfall east of Vancouver.

The video, which has spread widely across social media, shows a man spray-painting memorial messages onto large boulders while several people stand nearby. The markings include “REST IN PEACE,” the name Barakzai, the date 4-AUG 2026, and text written in Pashto.

Police said the graffiti appears to have been created as a tribute to the drowning victim but stressed that vandalism inside a protected provincial park remains a criminal offence. Authorities have not identified the victim or confirmed the nationality of the victim or the individual shown in the video.

Someone spray painted a memorial message on boulders near Gold Creek in Golden Ears Park a day after a man drowned in the Lower Falls area 👀



BC Parks says vandalism in protected areas is not appropriate and can negatively affect the natural environment and visitor experience. pic.twitter.com/4rr60viQrv — 604RAW (@604RAW) August 23, 2026

In a statement issued on August 25, the RCMP said the graffiti appeared to be “an attempt at memorializing a drowning victim in the area,” but warned that such acts damage the environment, affect other visitors and create unnecessary cleanup costs.

The RCMP expressed sympathy to the victim’s family and friends while urging people to honor loved ones through legal and appropriate means. Police are also asking anyone with information, including witnesses who were at the scene, to contact investigators.

BC Parks said it also believes the spray-painted message was intended as a memorial but said vandalism is not appropriate in protected natural areas.

The agency said the graffiti is located in a dangerous section of Gold Creek Lower Falls, where fences, warning signs and area closures are in place because of strong currents and slippery rocks. Officials are assessing options to remove the paint safely, while also considering whether seasonal high-water flows could naturally wash away some of the markings.

According to local authorities, the drowning occurred after a man reportedly slipped into the water while taking photographs near the falls. Emergency crews recovered him from the creek and transported him to hospital, where he later died.

No arrests or charges have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.