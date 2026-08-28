Afghan Man Among Two Killed After Driver Plows Into Crowd in France’s Caen

An Afghan man was among two people killed and nine others injured after a driver rammed a vehicle into a crowd in the French city of Caen in Normandy, French police said. Authorities said there is no indication of a terrorist motive behind the attack.

According to Le Monde, the incident occurred on Wednesday when a man drove into a group of pedestrians in Caen, a city in northwestern France. Police arrested the suspect shortly after the attack and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

French police said one of the victims was a 35-year-old Afghan man, while the second victim was a 28-year-old man believed to be of Afghan origin. Authorities have not officially released the identities of either victim.

Nine other people of various nationalities were injured in the attack. Police said seven of the injured remain in critical condition and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

According to the report, the suspect is a Russian national from Chechnya. French authorities said the man is Muslim but stressed that investigators have found no evidence suggesting the attack was terrorism-related.

The investigation is focusing on the driver’s motives and the events leading up to the collision. Prosecutors have not announced any terrorism-related charges.

French authorities have not released further details about the suspect or the victims as the investigation continues.