More Than 6 Million Afghan Migrants Have Returned Home in Three Years, UN-Habitat Says

More than 6 million Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan over the past three years, and many more continue to return, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) said on Thursday.

In a post on X, UN-Habitat said the large-scale return of Afghan migrants has increased the need for housing and basic services across the country.

The agency described adequate shelter as the first step toward ensuring a life of dignity for returnees and called for greater support to help communities accommodate the growing number of people returning to Afghanistan.

The statement comes as Afghanistan continues to receive thousands of returning migrants, particularly from neighboring countries, amid ongoing deportations and voluntary returns.

The latest warning follows a separate update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which said displaced people, returnees and communities affected by natural disasters face an urgent need for safe shelter.

OCHA said humanitarian agencies are facing a severe funding shortfall for shelter assistance. According to the UN agency, the shelter response has received only a small portion of the $160 million requested, leaving a funding gap of $153 million.

The funding shortage has limited the ability of humanitarian organizations to provide emergency shelter, repair damaged homes and support families returning to areas with limited infrastructure.

UN agencies have repeatedly warned that Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs remain among the world’s largest, with millions of people requiring assistance following years of conflict, economic hardship and recurring natural disasters.