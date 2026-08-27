Drone Strike Sets Wildberries Facility Ablaze in Russia’s Tambov Region

A major facility belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries was destroyed by fire following a drone attack in Russia’s Tambov region, Al Jazeera reported Wednesday, citing Russian officials.

Two people were injured in the attack, according to the report. The authorities did not immediately provide further details about the extent of the damage or identify those responsible.

The same Wildberries facility had previously been targeted on August 4, when one person was injured, according to Al Jazeera.

The repeated attacks come amid continued Ukrainian drone strikes targeting sites across Russia. Ukrainian forces have increasingly used long-range drones against military, industrial, energy and logistics-related infrastructure inside Russia during the war.

Russian authorities have frequently accused Ukraine of carrying out such attacks, while Kyiv has generally framed long-range strikes inside Russia as part of its efforts to disrupt Moscow’s military capabilities and war-related logistics.

The Wildberries facility is a major commercial and logistics site operated by one of Russia’s largest online retailers. Its repeated targeting could raise questions about the security of logistics infrastructure located far from the front lines.

Russian authorities have not publicly provided details about the circumstances of the latest strike, including the number of drones involved or whether the facility was specifically targeted.

The incident adds to a broader pattern of drone attacks across Russian regions as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues.