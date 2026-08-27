290 Indians Still Missing After Nepal Floods as Death Toll Rises to 359

At least 359 people have died and nearly 1,500 people remain missing after catastrophic flash floods and mudslides devastated communities along the Nepal-China border, making it one of the deadliest disasters to strike the Himalayan region in recent years. Authorities in Nepal and China continued large-scale search and rescue operations on Thursday as concerns grew over additional flooding.

According to The Indian Express, citing Nepal Police and Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs, the death toll in Nepal has risen to 359, while hundreds of people remain unaccounted for after floods swept through Rasuwa district and neighboring border areas near Tibet. The report said nearly 1,500 people are missing across Nepal and Tibet, including hundreds of foreign nationals.

The disaster struck after an ice-and-rock avalanche linked to a glacier triggered a massive surge of water, mud and debris through river valleys, destroying villages, highways, bridges and hydropower infrastructure in northern Nepal. Authorities said the difficult mountainous terrain has severely hampered rescue operations.

Nepalese rescue teams, supported by helicopters, continue searching for survivors, evacuating stranded residents and delivering emergency supplies to isolated communities cut off by the floods. Police have warned that the death toll is likely to rise as search teams reach more affected areas.

The floods have also affected hundreds of foreign tourists and pilgrims traveling through the region. According to Indian authorities, 290 Indian nationals remain out of contact, while around 200 Indian pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage are stranded on the Chinese side of the border. Indian officials said rescue efforts are continuing in coordination with Nepal and China.

Indian authorities have delivered more than 47 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Nepal, including emergency relief materials, medicines and food supplies. The aid follows Nepal’s request for international assistance as rescue and relief operations continue in the worst-hit districts.

Meanwhile, China has warned Nepal of a new flood threat after a large barrier lake formed upstream in Tibet. Chinese authorities said the lake has already begun overflowing and warned that additional inflows could cause it to breach, increasing downstream flood risks in Nepal over the coming days.

The floods have caused widespread destruction to roads, border crossings and power infrastructure connecting Nepal with Tibet, disrupting transportation and communications across the region. Authorities have urged residents to stay away from the banks of major rivers, including the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli and Narayani, as water levels remain dangerously high.

The disaster has renewed concerns about the growing risks posed by glacier-related floods and extreme weather events in the Himalayas, where scientists say warming temperatures are increasing the likelihood of destructive avalanches and glacial lake outburst floods.