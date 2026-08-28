Pakistan Says Security Forces Kill 11 TTP Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

Pakistan’s security forces killed 11 suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, security sources said on Friday, as violence continued in the country’s northwest and southwest.

According to The Express Tribune, citing Pakistani security sources, the operations were carried out in South Waziristan and Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Khuzdar district in Balochistan.

Security sources said seven suspected militants were killed in operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while four others were killed in Balochistan. Pakistani authorities described those killed as members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The military and police have not released the identities of those killed, and no independent confirmation of the casualties was immediately available.

The operations come amid a continuing campaign by Pakistan’s security forces against militant groups operating in the country’s border regions, where attacks targeting security personnel and civilians have increased in recent months.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the TTP of carrying out attacks from bases in neighboring Afghanistan, an allegation the Taliban administration has denied, saying Afghanistan territory is not used to threaten other countries.

Separately on Friday, a bomb explosion in South Waziristan’s Makeen Bazaar killed one person and injured eight others, according to police. Authorities have not said whether the bombing was linked to the security operations carried out elsewhere in the province.

Pakistan has also accused armed groups operating in Balochistan of receiving support from India, describing them as part of what it calls an Indian-backed proxy campaign. India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan’s allegations.

No militant group had claimed responsibility for Friday’s bomb explosion or commented on the reported security operations at the time of publication.