Lebanon Arrests Afghan Man on Suspicion of Attempting Contact With Israel

Photo/Representative.

Lebanese authorities have arrested an Afghan man on suspicion of attempting to establish contact with Israel and share information related to Hezbollah and locations in Lebanon, according to Lebanese media reports.

Lebanese broadcaster MTV Lebanon reported on Wednesday, citing informed sources, that the man was detained while visiting the General Directorate of General Security to complete administrative procedures and documentation.

According to the report, authorities searched the man’s mobile phone and found messages allegedly sent to several Israeli-linked accounts.

The report said one of the accounts the man allegedly contacted belonged to Avichay Adraee, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military. Lebanese sources told MTV that despite the man’s attempts, the Israeli accounts did not respond to his messages.

According to MTV, prosecutors allege the man attempted to provide information about Hezbollah and certain locations in Lebanon.

The report added that Claude Ghanem, a prosecutor at Lebanon’s military court, charged the Afghan man with attempting to spy for Israel and referred the case to the country’s first military investigating judge for further legal proceedings.

Lebanese authorities have not publicly identified the suspect or disclosed his legal status in the country. No additional personal details have been released.