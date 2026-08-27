Kabul Cuts Air Cargo Fees at International Airports to Boost Exports

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation under the Taliban administration has announced a major reduction in air cargo service fees at the country’s international airports, saying the move is intended to lower transport costs and support exports.

In a statement published on X on Thursday, the ministry said the aviation security fee for cargo has been reduced from $100 to $10 per ton, while ground handling charges have been cut from $96 to $40 per ton.

Fathullah Mansour, the ministry’s deputy minister for aviation operations, said the fee reductions are aimed at lowering the cost of transporting goods, supporting traders, strengthening exports and helping Afghanistan products reach international markets.

According to the ministry, scheduled cargo flights will receive a 25% discount on service charges, while special cargo flights will receive a 50% discount.

Air corridors have become one of Afghanistan’s main export routes, particularly for high-value and perishable goods, although air transport is generally more expensive than land or sea routes.

Afghanistan is a landlocked country and relies heavily on transit routes through Pakistan and Iran to access international markets.

The announcement comes as Afghanistan’s trade routes continue to face regional challenges. Border closures and restrictions along parts of the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier have disrupted trade in recent months, while tensions in the Middle East have raised concerns over shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Taliban administration said reducing airport cargo fees is part of broader efforts to facilitate trade and improve access for Afghan exporters.