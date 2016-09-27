Taliban’s military chief for Badakhshan killed by Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 27 2016, 12:08 pm

The military chief of the Taliban group for northeastern Badakhshan province was killed during a brief clash with the Afghan forces in this province.

According to the local security officials, Mullah Hafiz was killed along with six other militants after launching a coordinated attack on security posts in Jurm district.

A spokesman for the 808th Spinzar Corps Mahfuzullah Akbari said the attack was launched late on Monday night from different angles but the Afghan forces managed to repulse it without sustaining any casualties.

Akbari further added that the local residents also did not suffer any casualties during the clash.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Badakhshan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northeastern parts of the country where the Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to the other militant groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Taliban group has launched numerous attacks on the restive districts of Badakhshan province including Jurm district during the recent months.

