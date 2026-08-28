Iranian Deputy FM Says Trump’s Hormuz Remarks Show “Delusions,” Calls Him Mentally Ill

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, saying his recent remarks about the Strait of Hormuz reflect “delusions” and accusing him of suffering from schizophrenia.

In a post on X on Friday, Gharibabadi responded to Trump’s repeated claims that the Strait of Hormuz is “American territory.” He wrote that schizophrenia is “a severe psychotic disorder characterized by impaired thinking and a distorted perception of reality,” and added that hallucinations and delusions are among its most common symptoms.

The Iranian official made the remarks after Trump shared another post and map describing the Strait of Hormuz as “New US Territory,” escalating his rhetoric over the strategic waterway. Trump has repeatedly said in recent days that the strait is open and under US control.

Gharibabadi also wrote that people suffering from schizophrenia require continuous medical supervision, using the description as a political attack on the US president rather than providing a medical diagnosis.

The exchange comes as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high over the Strait of Hormuz and the broader US-Iran confrontation. The United States has intensified sanctions and maritime pressure on Iran, while Tehran continues to insist that any reopening of the strait depends on changes in US policy toward Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil exports. Disputes over control and navigation through the waterway have become a central issue in the ongoing standoff between the United States and Iran.

Neither the White House nor Trump had publicly responded to Gharibabadi’s comments at the time of publication.