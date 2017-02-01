Deadly car bombing plot foiled in Kandahar city

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 01 2017, 5:58 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) foiled a deadly attack plot involving car bombing in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was destroyed before the militants manage to take it to Kandahar city for the attack.

Provincial police spokesman Zia Durani said the VBIED was destroyed during an operation conducted by the ground and air force in Maiwand district.

He said the operation was conducted late on Tuesday night based on intelligence operatives received by the Afghan forces.

Durani further added that five militants were killed during the operation and at least 11 others were detained during the operation.

According to Durani, the militants were looking to attack the government compounds in Kandahar city but did not elaborate further.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban insurgents, has been relatively stable during the recent months although the anti-government armed militants attempt to destabilize the province.

At least 12 people including the deputy provincial governor and five UAE diplomats lost their lives in an attack in this province last month and several others including the UAE ambassador and Kandahar governor were wounded.

