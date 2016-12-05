Zabul governor and mayor escape gunmen attack in south of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 05 2016, 12:41 pm

The provincial governor and mayor of southern Zabul province escaped an ambush by unknown gunmen earlier today.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Zabul-Kandahar highway as the two top officials were on their way to Safa district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam Siyal confirmed the incident and said governor Bismillah Afghanmal and mayor Karimullah Hakimi escaped the attack unhurt.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern where the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents actively operate and often conduct insurgency activities.

There are also reports suggesting the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are attempting expand foothold in this province.

