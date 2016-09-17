ISIS failed to establish Khurasan province in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 17 2016, 3:21 pm

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group failed to establish the Khurasan province in Afghanistan as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) suppressed the activities of the terror group in the areas under their control.

Shah Hussain Murtazvi, deputy presidential spokesperson, during a televised debate with 1TV, said the terror group received major blows during the operations of the Afghan forces as they attempted to establish the so-called ‘Khurasan province’ in the country.

He said loyalists of the terror group have failed and have been defeated in the battle ground.

The remarks by Murtazvi came as the top US general in Afghanistan General John Nicholson earlier said the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in Afghanistan has direct links with the main terror group in Syria and Iraq.

Gen. Nicholson said the loyalists of the terror group based in Afghanistan have financial, communications and strategic connections with the main IS leadership based in a self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

The former US General in Afghanistan General John Campbell had also said earlier that the loyalists of the terror group in Afghanistan are attempting to consolidate operations with the main group in Syria and Iraq.

The attempts by the loyalists of the terror group to expand foothold in Afghanistan prompted the US administration to grant permission to the US forces to suppress the activities of the terror group in the country.

The US forces are conducting regular airstrikes against ISIS loyalists mainly in eastern Nangarhar province besides the Afghan forces have launched a major operation to eliminate them from the area.

