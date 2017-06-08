Hekmatyar’s stance and warnings regarding the recent political upheavals

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 08 2017, 12:54 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar announced the party’s stance regarding the recent political upheavals in the country, warning that the persistent deadlocks and fall of the current regime will have a negative impact on the condition of the country.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul, Hekmatyar said the nation has the right for peaceful demonstrations and every Afghan must raise their voice for the change.

However, he said the use of power, violence, and arms to reach to the ARG Palace were a mistake which should not be repeated in the future.

Hekmatyar further added that his party does not support the fall of the current system in the place and emphasized that such violent moves will not be allowed either.

He also warned that the country will fall to the hands of the Taliban group if any individual or party attempts to bring down the government.

This comes as deadlock persists between the government and the demonstrators, mainly comprising of Jamiat-e-Islami supporters after the Friday demonstrations turned violent.

The Jamiat-e-Isalmi party announced its conditions for an end to the deadlock and demanded the removal of the top security officials, including the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar to step down, accusing the security establishments for failing to maintain security for the people.

The last Friday demonstrations were organized in response to the deadly bombing in Kabul on May 31st which left more than 150 dead and hundreds wounded.

Hekmatyar meanwhile accused the foreign circles for the attacks and said his party will continue support the current regime, urging the other parties to adopt a similar stance.

