Explosion heard in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 21 2016, 12:34 pm

An explosion was heard in the vicinity of the 7th police district of Kabul city this afternoon.

There are no reports available regarding the type of the explosion and it is yet not clear if the blast incurred any casualties.

Preliminary reports suggest the blast was triggered due to an improvised explosive device which was detonated in the vicinity of Dar-ul-Aman close to the parliament building.

According to the eyewitnesses in the area the blast took place near a military base but the security officials have not commented regarding the incident yet.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS