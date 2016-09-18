Afghanistan hosts international summit on energy in Dubai

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 18 2016, 3:27 pm

Afghanistan is hosting a 2-Day international summit in Dubai city of the United Arab Emirates on energy sector of the country, the officials said Sunday.

The international summit has been organized by the Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan with an aim to attract foreign investments in energy sector of Afghanistan.

Officials in the Ministry of Energy and Water said the summit will be attended by representatives of more than 120 international companies.

The officials further added that representatives of China, India, Turkey and the United States will also attend the summit.

According to the officials, the US Embassy in Kabul and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have helped to organize the event.

The latest attempts by Afghan government with the support of its international allies to attract foreign investments in energy sector of the country came as efforts are underway to boost the domestic income of the country, specifically through investments on natural resources of Afghanistan.

The Afghan government signed over 80 mining contracts with the private sector earlier last month in a bid to boost the extraction of mines and prevent illegal extraction of the mining.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the government has concluded 84 agreements since the beginning of the new solar year.

