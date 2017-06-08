Afghan Ismailis leader Syed Mansoor Naderi’s stance on recent political upheavals

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 08 2017, 1:24 pm

A prominent Afghan religious and political figure Syed Mansoor Naderi declared his stance regarding the recent political upheavals in Afghanistan, emphasizing that a peaceful rally and civil movement is the right of everyone Afghan.

However, he said the rally participants should strictly refrain from use of power and violence as he opposed with the call for the removal of the top security officials, particularly the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul today, Mr. Naderi said the Afghan Ismailis community under his leadership does not support the removal of Atmar considering the current situation of the country.

Earlier, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar also endorsed the current the regime in power and warned that the use of power and violence and overthrowing of the political system in power will have a negative impact and will subsequently lead to the fall of the country to the Taliban hands.

The political situation of the country remains in deadlock after the deadly bombing in capital Kabul on May 31st that resulted into demonstrations by the city residents which immediately turned violent as several protests chanted against the government leaders and security officials while trying to reach to the presidential palace but were dispersed by the security forces.

The Jamiat-e-Islami called for the removal of the top security officials a day after the Friday protests turned violent resulting into casualties of both the protesters and security personnel.

The son of the deputy house speaker of the Afghan Senate Salim Izadyar was also killed during the demonstration and his funeral ceremony was hit by three suicide attacks, sparking further furor among the Jamiat-e-Islami leaders.

