20 ISIS militants killed in an airstrike in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 30 2017, 2:13 pm

At least twenty insurgents affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out during the past 24 hours, supporting the ongoing offensive to eliminate the threats posed by the terror group.

A statement by MoD said the insurgents were targeted in the vicinity of Achin district, one of the main areas in Nangarhar where the ISIS loyalists are active in some of its parts.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

