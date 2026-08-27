Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz, UK Maritime Agency Says

Photo/Representative.

A commercial tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday. Authorities said all crew members were safe and no environmental damage was reported.

In a maritime security advisory, UKMTO said the tanker caught fire after being hit by the projectile in one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes. The agency said the blaze was brought under control and the vessel’s crew were accounted for.

UKMTO said local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident but did not identify the vessel or say who may have been responsible for the attack.

The British maritime agency advised commercial ships and oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and immediately report any suspicious activity.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and continued concerns over the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carries a significant share of the world’s oil exports.

The attack also follows reports of discussions between Oman and Iran over maritime arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have said those discussions do not mean the strait has been reopened and have linked future navigation arrangements to Washington’s actions toward Tehran.

No group has claimed responsibility for the projectile strike, and officials have not attributed the attack to any country or armed group. The investigation is ongoing.