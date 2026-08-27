Dutch Researcher Frank Hoogerbeets Issues New Earthquake Warning, Scientists Urge Caution

Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher known for claiming a link between planetary alignments and earthquakes, has issued a new warning about the coming days, saying the positions of the Moon, the Sun and several planets could coincide with increased seismic activity.

In a recent post on social media, Hoogerbeets described the coming days as “sensitive” and pointed to the alignment of celestial bodies, including Venus, Mercury and Jupiter. He did not identify a specific country, location, date or earthquake magnitude, but said significant seismic activity could occur in the near future.

His latest comments have circulated widely on social media, with some users suggesting they point to the possibility of a major earthquake. However, there is no scientific evidence that Hoogerbeets has predicted a specific earthquake, and seismologists say his method is not a reliable way to forecast earthquakes.

Hoogerbeets attracted global attention in 2023 after a devastating earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. A message he posted before that disaster was widely shared online, and many users described it as an accurate prediction.

Earthquake experts disputed that interpretation, saying a scientific earthquake prediction must specify the time, location and expected magnitude in advance with sufficient precision. They also noted that southern Turkey and northern Syria are among the world’s most seismically active regions, making the possibility of a major earthquake well known long before the disaster.

What is Hoogerbeets’ theory?

Hoogerbeets and the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) argue that the gravitational positions of the Moon, the Sun and planets may influence seismic activity on Earth. Based on this theory, SSGEOS publishes periods during which it says earthquake activity could increase.

Scientists acknowledge that the Moon and the Sun produce tidal forces that have limited effects on Earth’s crust. However, they say there is no credible scientific evidence showing that planetary alignments can be used to predict when or where earthquakes will occur.

Major scientific organizations continue to say that earthquakes cannot currently be predicted with reliable accuracy in terms of their exact time, location and magnitude.

Hoogerbeets’ latest warning has not been supported by mainstream seismology, and experts say it should not be interpreted as evidence that a major earthquake is imminent.