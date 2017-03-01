Taliban capture Tala Barfak district in Baghlan province

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 01 2017, 4:37 pm

The Taliban militants have captured Tala Barfak district in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan following days of heavy gun battle.

Security sources confirmed the district fell to Taliban control after two days of heavy gun battle between the security forces and the Taliban insurgents.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

The Taliban group increased their insurgency activities in Baghlan province late in 2015 and in earlier 2016 amid rampant insurgency led by the group in northern and northeastern parts of the country.

The Taliban insurgents started to prepared for the 2016 fighting season after reaching to an agreement with the provincial government earlier last year but their plots were foiled after a large scale operation was launched in Dahana-e-Ghori and other key districts.

In the meantime, a top Taliban leader who was actively in charge of leading the group’s insurgency in northern Baghlan province was killed during clashes with the Afghan security forces late last year.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the slain Taliban commander was identified as Salam Uzbek who was killed along with 15 of fighters.

MoI further added that Uzbek was killed after launching a coordinated attack on security posts in the village of Niazullah in Baglan-e-Markazi district.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS