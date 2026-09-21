70–80% of Attackers in Pakistan Are Afghans, Khawaja Asif Says

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that 70–80% of the people carrying out terrorist attacks on mosques, schools, markets and the Pakistani military are Afghan nationals, escalating Islamabad’s rhetoric against Afghans and the Taliban authorities in Kabul. The remarks come as Pakistan continues a sweeping crackdown on Afghan refugees and accuses Afghanistan of harboring militants responsible for cross-border violence.

Asif made the comments in a post on X after criticizing Pakistani students who expressed solidarity with Afghan students facing uncertainty over their education in Pakistan. He argued that support for Afghan students reflected the political affiliations of those Pakistani students rather than genuine solidarity.

The Pakistani defense minister said Pakistan had hosted Afghans for five decades, sharing its limited resources with millions of refugees during years of conflict in Afghanistan. He said Islamabad had hoped the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan in 2021 would lead to secure borders and peaceful relations between the two neighboring countries, but claimed that violence against Pakistan had instead continued.

Asif also said direct and indirect contacts between Pakistan’s military and civilian leadership and Afghan authorities have continued, but claimed those engagements had failed to reduce what he described as hostility toward Pakistan.

Pakistan intensifies accusations against Afghanistan

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban administration of allowing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants to operate from Afghanistan territory and launch attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul has consistently rejected the allegations, insisting it does not permit Afghanistan soil to be used against other countries.

The dispute has intensified since early 2026, when Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan targeting what it described as militant infrastructure, prompting retaliatory attacks and renewed border clashes between the two countries.

Pakistan’s military leadership has also repeated similar allegations in recent days, with military spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry saying that around 80% of suicide bombers involved in attacks in Pakistan are Afghan nationals. Afghan authorities have denied those claims.

Remarks come amid refugee crackdown

Asif’s comments come as Pakistan continues deporting Afghan nationals as part of a nationwide campaign targeting undocumented migrants. Human rights organizations and UN agencies have expressed concern over the large-scale returns, warning that many Afghans face security risks and humanitarian challenges upon returning to Afghanistan.

Pakistan maintains that its actions are aimed at addressing security threats and enforcing immigration laws, while Afghan officials have urged Islamabad to avoid linking Afghan refugees to terrorism without evidence.