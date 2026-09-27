Russia Says It Struck Ukrainian Logistics, Telecom and Port Infrastructure in Overnight Drone Attacks

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on military-linked logistics centres, port infrastructure and telecommunications facilities across Ukraine, including sites in the Kyiv region that Moscow claimed supported Ukrainian military operations.

The ministry said the attacks targeted a telecommunications centre associated with Vodafone in Kyiv, alleging it was used to provide mobile communications and intelligence data transmission for Ukrainian forces. Reuters reported Russia also claimed it struck logistics facilities in the Kyiv region and port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, but said it could not independently verify those claims.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, another logistics centre in the village of Krasylivka in the Kyiv region was hit because it allegedly stored Western military aid destined for Ukrainian forces. Moscow has repeatedly said its recent strikes are focused on military infrastructure, logistics hubs and communications networks supporting Ukraine’s armed forces.

Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed Russia’s account of the targets. Officials in Kyiv separately reported overnight Russian drone attacks that damaged infrastructure in and around the capital, while previous waves of strikes have hit residential areas, warehouses and transport facilities across several Ukrainian regions.

The latest attacks come as Russia has intensified its aerial campaign against Ukraine, increasingly deploying jet-powered Shahed drones that Ukrainian officials say are faster and more difficult to intercept than earlier models. Reuters reported that thousands of drones and missiles have been launched during September as Moscow continues targeting Ukraine’s logistics, transport and energy infrastructure.

The renewed strikes underscore the continuing escalation of the war despite ongoing diplomatic efforts. Russia and Ukraine have continued exchanging long-range drone and missile attacks, with both sides targeting military and infrastructure facilities as the conflict enters another year.