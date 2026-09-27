US Rejects Iran’s Seven-Day Strait of Hormuz Proposal, NATO Envoy Says

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to reject Iran’s proposal for a seven-day reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington will not accept what he described as “half-measures” from Tehran amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Whitaker said Iran is “desperate for a deal” but insisted the country’s latest proposal to reopen the strategically vital waterway was unacceptable to the United States. His remarks came a day after Trump publicly dismissed Tehran’s offer to resume negotiations over its nuclear program in exchange for temporarily reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Whitaker said the Trump administration is seeking a broader agreement that addresses Iran’s military capabilities and regional security concerns, rather than what he characterized as a limited arrangement designed to improve Tehran’s international standing.

“These half-measures or illusionary agreements that they have proposed to make themselves look good on the global stage are not acceptable,” Whitaker said during the interview.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, with a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports passing through the waterway. Disruptions to shipping through the strait have repeatedly raised concerns about global energy supplies and oil prices during the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran.

Whitaker also argued that energy markets would stabilize if the conflicts affecting the Middle East are resolved “in favor of the United States and its allies.” He said oil, natural gas and diesel supplies are expected to increase and that the improvement could happen “sooner than many people expect.”

Trump rejected Iran’s proposal after Tehran reportedly offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for seven days and restart nuclear negotiations. The White House has maintained that Iran must meet broader U.S. security demands before any diplomatic agreement can move forward.

The renewed confrontation follows months of military escalation between the United States and Iran, including U.S. strikes on Iranian military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian retaliatory missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. positions and regional allies. The latest exchange has intensified concerns about regional stability and the security of international shipping through the Gulf.

Whitaker’s comments reinforce the Trump administration’s position that military pressure and economic leverage will remain central to its Iran policy unless Tehran agrees to a more comprehensive deal addressing nuclear, missile and regional security issues.