Germany Identifies 488 Afghans for Deportation, More Than Half Have No Criminal Record

Germany has identified 488 Afghan nationals as eligible for deportation to Afghanistan, including 267 people with no criminal convictions, according to a written response from the Interior Ministry to a parliamentary inquiry cited by German media.

The figures, published on Saturday following questions from Left Party lawmaker Clara Bünger, show that Germany’s federal states submitted deportation cases involving Afghan nationals to the Federal Police between July 17 and September 27, 2026. More than half of those identified for removal have no criminal record.

According to the Interior Ministry, all federal states except Bremen and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern submitted lists of Afghan nationals eligible for deportation during the reporting period. In addition to the 488 cases, seven Afghan nationals are currently being held in deportation detention at the request of the Federal Police, while another Afghan national remains in custody pending refusal of entry.

The figures reflect a broader shift in Germany’s deportation policy under Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, who has said deportations to Afghanistan will no longer be limited to convicted criminals or individuals considered security threats. Reuters reported in July that Germany carried out its first deportation of an Afghan national without a criminal record since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, signaling an expansion of the government’s removal policy.

Germany suspended deportations to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 because of the country’s humanitarian and security situation. Deportation flights resumed in 2024 but initially targeted individuals convicted of serious crimes. The current government has since widened preparations to include some rejected asylum seekers who have no criminal convictions.

The policy has drawn criticism from opposition politicians and refugee advocacy groups. Clara Bünger said Germany was preparing to deport people “who have committed no crime” to a country governed by the Taliban, arguing that Afghanistan remains unsafe because of widespread violence, poverty and human rights abuses.

Human rights organizations and United Nations agencies have repeatedly warned against forced returns to Afghanistan, citing restrictions on women and girls, arbitrary detentions, persecution of journalists and activists, and the country’s continuing humanitarian crisis. Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court has also ruled in favor of Afghan applicants in some humanitarian admission cases, underscoring the legal scrutiny surrounding Afghan protection policies.

Germany has deported approximately 250 Afghan nationals since the current coalition government took office, according to the Interior Ministry’s latest figures. The deportation policy remains one of the country’s most contentious migration issues as Berlin balances domestic immigration measures against international human rights obligations.