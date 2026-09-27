India Sends Fresh Shipment of Life-Saving Medicines to Kabul Hospital

India has delivered another shipment of life-saving medicines and medical consumables to a government hospital in Kabul, reaffirming its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and healthcare support to the people of Afghanistan despite the country’s prolonged humanitarian crisis.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announced on Sunday that the latest consignment had reached Kabul for distribution at a state-run hospital in capital city of Kabul. He said healthcare remains a central pillar of India’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The delivery is part of New Delhi’s broader humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan, which has expanded over the past year through medical assistance, disaster relief and development cooperation. Speaking at a recent media briefing, Jaiswal said India’s engagement with Afghanistan “continues to be guided by humanitarian assistance, diplomatic exchanges and development cooperation” for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

The latest shipment follows a series of Indian medical aid deliveries in 2026. In June, India sent five tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, while in May it supplied 20 tonnes of Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) and tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccine materials to strengthen Afghanistan’s child immunization programme. Earlier in March, India also delivered emergency medicines and treatment kits after a deadly attack on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.

India has also provided relief materials for communities affected by natural disasters in Afghanistan, including food supplies and family tents for flood victims in Nuristan through Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

The assistance comes as Afghanistan’s healthcare system continues to face severe challenges following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. International agencies, including the United Nations, have warned that funding shortages, restrictions on female health workers and the closure of hundreds of health facilities have reduced access to medical services across the country, particularly for women and children.