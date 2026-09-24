Two Afghans Enter US Under Narrow Immigration Exception, AfghanEvac Says

Two Afghan nationals have entered the United States under a narrow exception to current immigration restrictions, according to AfghanEvac, an organization advocating for the relocation of Afghan allies and their families.

Shawn VanDiver, president and founder of AfghanEvac, said the two Afghans arrived safely in the United States on Tuesday, September 22, after completing the required relocation process under the exception.

The development comes amid continuing restrictions on the entry and visa issuance of Afghan nationals. AfghanEvac says a federal court ruling allows a limited category of Afghan family members to proceed under the I-730 follow-to-join process when the principal family member has already been granted asylum in the United States.

The exception is narrow and does not generally reopen travel for Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants, refugees or people seeking admission through humanitarian parole. AfghanEvac has warned that reports suggesting the broader U.S. travel restrictions on Afghans have been lifted are inaccurate.

Under the current restrictions, most Afghan nationals remain subject to significant barriers to U.S. entry. AfghanEvac says a presidential proclamation that took effect in January 2026 removed the previous exemption for Afghan SIV holders, while a federal court has separately ordered the government to continue processing Afghan SIV applications.

The organization has continued to advocate for Afghan wartime allies, SIV applicants, refugees and their families, while documenting the impact of the U.S. immigration restrictions on Afghans waiting for relocation. AfghanEvac says more than 250,000 Afghans remain stranded across more than 90 countries under various pending or suspended pathways.

The arrival of the two Afghans highlights the limited pathways that remain available under U.S. immigration rules, while most Afghan applicants continue to face lengthy processing, travel restrictions or suspended relocation options.