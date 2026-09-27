Four Americans Among Six Killed in Explosion in Athens

A powerful explosion and the collapse of a residential building in central Athens killed at least six people Friday evening, including four American tourists and two Greek residents, according to Greek authorities. Investigators believe the blast was likely caused by a gas leak in the building’s utility system.

The explosion occurred in the historic Plaka district, one of Athens’ busiest tourist neighborhoods, just steps from the Acropolis and the Temple of Olympian Zeus. The area is filled with hotels, restaurants and short-term rental apartments that attract thousands of visitors every day.

Greek firefighters said the blast destroyed a two-story residential building and triggered a large emergency response involving firefighters, police, ambulances and urban search-and-rescue teams. Rescue crews searched through the rubble for several hours before confirming the death toll.

Police said the victims included a Greek couple who lived in the building and two American tourist couples who had been staying there. Authorities said the American visitors had been scheduled to leave Athens on a flight Friday afternoon but missed their departure, leaving them in the building when the explosion occurred.

Residents of neighboring buildings reported smelling natural gas shortly before the blast and alerted emergency services. Officials said those reports have become a key part of the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

The explosion sent debris, shattered glass and metal fragments across nearby streets, damaging parked vehicles, shops and surrounding buildings. Witnesses described hearing a loud blast that echoed across the city’s historic center before a cloud of dust covered the neighborhood.

Images from the scene showed the building completely reduced to rubble, with twisted metal, broken masonry, household furniture and clothing scattered across the site. Emergency crews established a security perimeter around the area while engineers inspected nearby structures for additional damage.

Greek police and the fire service have opened a joint investigation into the incident. Authorities said preliminary evidence points to a gas infrastructure failure, but forensic experts are continuing to examine the scene before determining the exact cause of the deadly explosion.

The disaster occurred in one of Athens’ most visited cultural and tourist districts, raising concerns about public safety in densely populated neighborhoods that combine residential buildings with tourist accommodations. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to avoid the affected area while recovery and investigation operations continue.