Attacks plan foiled in Kabul city, NDS arrest 3 suspects deployed by Taliban

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 13 2017, 11:48 am

The Afghan security forces have foiled a series of attacks planned by the Taliban insurgents in Kabul city, arresting a group of at least three insurgents in connection to the attacks plot.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the suspects were arrested shortly after they were deployed by the group to Kabul city in a bid to carry out the attacks.

NDS further added that the detained militants have been identified as Wahidyar son of Kheshtyar, Humayoun son of Motabar Shah, Qudratullah son of Ghulam Dastagir.

According to the National Directorate of Security, the militants were during the special operations conducted by the intelligence operatives and shortly after they were deployed to the city for the attacks.

NDS also shared a video of the detained militants where they confess that they were planning to carry out attacks in the city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to carry out large attacks across the country, including the key cities and provinces as they attempt to expand their insurgency.

The militant groups carried out some large attacks in Kabul city including a coordinated attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul nearly two weeks along with a suicide attacks on foreign forces convoy that left several people dead or wounded, including ordinary civilians.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS