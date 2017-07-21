Ata Mohammad Noor hosts meeting regarding the new political coalition

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 21 2017, 1:56 pm

The provincial governor of the northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami hosted a meeting regarding the new political coalition amid a deadlock between the political figures, comprising the government and opposition leaders.

According to a statement issued by Noor’s office, the meeting was hosted in the government compound by the provincial governor and was attended by the leaders of Junbish-e-Millie and Wahdat-e-Islami parties.

The statement further added that the negotiations focused on the formal announcement of the new coalition and their stance regarding the current situation.

The new political front was established around three weeks consisting key political figures, including the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Balkh governor and Jamiat-e-Islami chief executive Ata Mohammad Noor, and deputy chief executive Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq.

The leaders of the parties informed regarding the formation of the coalition on Friday and said the political front has been established to rescue the country from the ongoing crisis.

The formation of the political front has attracted mixed reactions by the government and political parties and leaders.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in his latest remarks has said the new political coalitions or fronts are formed mainly to seek share in the power.

According to Hezb-e-Islami leader, the political coalitions should not be formed to counter each other and stand against each other but must have specific perspectives and slogans which should not reflect their personal interests.

Hekmatyar further added that Hezb-e-Islami will support any movement or coalition that is formed for bring peace and stability, end the violence and conflict, and ensure the Islamic values are protected.

