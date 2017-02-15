38 ISIS militants killed during Shaheen-25 operations in Nangarahr

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 12:50 pm

At least 38 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the newly-launched Shaheen-25 military operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

The Nangarhar police however said at least 22 militants were killed in the past 24 hours in Haska Mina and Kot districts.

At least 9 militants were also wounded and another militant was arrested alive by the security forces.

According to Nangarhar police, at least 11 of the militants were killed in Haska Mina district after they were targeted in Gorgori and Payeen areas.

The nine militants were also wounded in the same areas and one of their fighters was arrested.

The remaining 11 militants were killed during the clearance operations in Kot district as the Afghan forces targeted the militants in Sepai and Patadari areas.

The Nangarhar police commandment said huge caches of explosives, weapons, and ammunition were seized during the operations.

The security forces and local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operations, the police commandment added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group have not commented regarding the report so far.

