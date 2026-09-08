UN Rights Chief Warns Advanced AI Could Pose an ‘Existential Risk to Humanity’

The United Nations has called for urgent global safeguards to regulate rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, warning that increasingly powerful AI systems could pose serious risks to human rights, privacy and public safety without stronger international oversight and accountability.

Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, September 7, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said the unprecedented pace of AI development requires governments and technology companies to place safety, transparency and accountability at the center of the technology’s future.

Türk urged countries to work together on a common international framework that can address the risks posed by advanced AI systems while ensuring the technology is developed and used in ways that respect human rights and democratic values. He said no single country or company can effectively manage the global challenges created by artificial intelligence on its own.

The UN rights chief also called on technology companies to make risk assessments and safety testing a core part of AI development before releasing increasingly powerful models. He said developers should identify and mitigate potential harms; including misuse, discrimination, surveillance and misinformation, before products reach the public.

The warning comes as governments around the world race to regulate generative AI technologies that are rapidly transforming education, healthcare, finance, public services and communications. At the same time, policymakers have raised concerns over AI-generated disinformation, cyber threats, deepfakes, algorithmic bias and the collection of personal data.

The United Nations has repeatedly argued that AI should remain human rights-centered, emphasizing that innovation must be accompanied by safeguards that protect privacy, freedom of expression and equality. The organization has previously supported the creation of international governance mechanisms to oversee the development of advanced AI systems.

Türk said global cooperation is essential to ensure AI’s benefits are shared widely while preventing the technology from being used to fuel conflict, discrimination or mass surveillance. He warned that decisions made today will shape how AI affects societies for decades to come.