French Museum Heist: Artworks Worth €9 Million Stolen From Renoir Museum Before Dawn

French police have launched a manhunt after thieves stole artworks worth an estimated €9 million from the Musée Auguste Renoir in southern France during a pre-dawn burglary, with investigators using security camera footage to identify the suspects in one of the country’s most significant museum thefts in recent years.

The burglary took place early on Tuesday, September 8, at the Musée Auguste Renoir in Cagnes-sur-Mer, on the French Riviera. Local authorities said two suspects broke into the museum shortly before sunrise, entered the historic building and fled with four valuable artworks before police arrived.

According to the mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer, the museum’s alarm system detected suspicious activity at 5:48 a.m., prompting an immediate police response. Officers reached the museum about five minutes later, but the suspects had already escaped.

Investigators said one of the stolen artworks was dropped during the suspects’ escape and later recovered, leaving three artworks still missing. French police have secured surveillance footage showing the suspects and are analyzing video evidence as part of the investigation.

Authorities have not publicly identified the stolen works or released detailed descriptions, citing the ongoing investigation. Officials estimate the total value of the targeted artworks at approximately €9 million.

The museum is housed in the former home and studio of renowned French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, where the artist spent the final years of his life creating some of his best-known works. Today, the site preserves paintings, sculptures and personal belongings linked to Renoir’s life and artistic legacy.

French authorities have intensified efforts to recover the missing artworks, alerting specialized art crime investigators and cultural heritage agencies. Stolen masterpieces are often difficult to sell on the open market, making international cooperation crucial in tracing and recovering the works.

The theft comes amid heightened concern over the security of museums and cultural institutions in France, where authorities have stepped up measures to protect high-value artworks following several recent incidents involving museums and historic collections.