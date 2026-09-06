Six Afghan and Cuban Deportees Arrive in Guyana Under US Third-Country Deal

Six nationals from Afghanistan and Cuba deported from the United States have arrived in Guyana under a new migration cooperation framework between Washington and Georgetown, as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump expands its use of third-country deportations.

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said the group, comprising two Afghans and four Cubans, arrived Friday after being removed from the United States over immigration-related issues. He said Guyanese authorities vetted the individuals and found that none had a criminal background.

Persaud said the agreement was reached after months of negotiations and will remain in effect for one year. He stressed that the arrangement does not amount to permanent resettlement and said the United States has not made any further requests to send non-Guyanese deportees to the country.

Under the framework, the six individuals will receive assistance through the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Assisted Voluntary Return Programme while their immigration status is determined. Depending on the outcome, they could eventually return to their countries of origin or seek relocation to another country.

The Guyanese government said it retains the authority to review and reject individuals proposed for relocation and intends to accept only people who have chosen to relocate to Guyana voluntarily. The United States will cover the relocation costs, while the IOM will oversee the operational implementation of the programme, including housing and support.

The agreement makes Guyana the latest country to participate in the Trump administration’s expanding system of third-country deportations, under which the United States sends foreign nationals to countries other than their own. More than 30 countries have entered similar arrangements with the Trump administration, according to recent reports.

The policy has drawn criticism from human rights groups, which have raised concerns about sending migrants to countries with which they may have no previous connection and about the safety and legal protections available to them after removal. Critics have also questioned whether third-country deportations could expose some migrants to persecution or unsafe conditions.

The Trump administration has defended the policy as part of its broader effort to increase deportations and deter unauthorized immigration. Guyana, meanwhile, says the new framework will be implemented in coordination with the IOM, UNHCR and relevant domestic authorities and in accordance with the country’s human rights obligations.